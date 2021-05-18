Murrah High School faculty and staff visit virtual learning students during final weeks of semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Murrah High School’s staff and faculty took to the streets in the remaining weeks of the semester to make sure students have what they need to finish the year.
They’re going door to door helping with technology and more to connect with the faces they no longer see in the classroom.
“It’s good to just check in on them,” said Murrah High School principal Alvanette Buchanan. “We haven’t seen a lot of them in a long time.”
Buchanan and staff were aboard a school bus rolling down Naples Road in search of students. They visited more than 100 homes before one stop. The team has transcripts, contact cards, summer school and program applications to distribute.
“Nothing can replace that human interaction, that face to face interaction...” Buchanan. “They hear our phone calls, but it’s important that they see our faces and know that whatever it takes we’re gonna see them through to the finish line.”
The principal, teachers‚ band director and coaches went door to door of the homes of virtual and hybrid learning students in the final weeks of the semester.
“We’re trying to engage our students to let them see that we’re here. We care about them. We want them to finish strong,” said Murrah High School graduation coach Jana Williams.
She is reaching out to students struggling this last term.
“Those kids we have seen they’ve been so excited. They were like y’all care,” said Williams. “So we’ve had some kids that we’ve been calling, calling, calling and then they’ll do a little bit, fall back off a lit bit and so when they were able to see our faces they really felt like, ‘Oh, I have someone that cares about me.’”
The goal is make sure Murrah’s 1,400 students have what they need to reach the next level.
“We’re here to encourage them to stay on the course,” added Buchanan. The last day of classes is May 26.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.