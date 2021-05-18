Madison authorities ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Laroderick Latiker, 16 (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Digital | May 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 4:25 PM

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Laroderick Latiker was last seen at his home in Canton on May 11 at 8:50 p.m.

Laroderick is a Black male and weighs between 175 to 186 pounds. He is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with red and white sleeves, black sweat pant, white socks and black Nike flip-flops.

If you know Laroderick’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601 859-2345.

