Madison authorities ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.
Laroderick Latiker was last seen at his home in Canton on May 11 at 8:50 p.m.
Laroderick is a Black male and weighs between 175 to 186 pounds. He is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with red and white sleeves, black sweat pant, white socks and black Nike flip-flops.
If you know Laroderick’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601 859-2345.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.