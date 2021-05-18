Hinds Co. Democrats call for special session to address medical marijuana, ballot initiative process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Democratic leaders are joining calls for a special legislative session to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the state’s medical marijuana initiative.
Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court tossed out the vote on Initiative 65, which legalized medical marijuana in the state.
Activists have said the decision suppressed the vote of more than 766,000 Mississippians who voted in favor of it.
Now, local leaders, including the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee, are calling on the state legislature to fix it.
“The legislature needs to immediately enact a law that is identical to the one passed by the majority of the electorate last November, providing immediate relief for suffering Mississippi patients,” Chair Jacqueline Amos said in a statement. “They must also amend the ballot initiative law to restore that process in a timely manner.”
Other leaders also have voiced their support for a special session, including House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
“If the governor chooses to call the legislature back... the Senate will be ready,” Hosemann said in a statement. “Because special sessions are expensive, my preference is to approach this situation in an organized fashion so when we do return we can minimize costs to taxpayers.”
The initiative was placed on the ballot by Mississippians for Compassionate Care. The initiative would have amended the state Constitution to allow legalize medical marijuana use for individuals suffering from numerous chronic conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease and PTSD.
Nearly 58 percent of Mississippians voted in favor of the initiative, while another nearly 21 percent voted in favor of the Legislature-backed initiative that also would have legalized medical marijuana in certain instances.
Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler filed the suit. At the heart of the matter was the signature collection requirements in that process.
The state required an equal number of signatures to come from each of the state’s five congressional districts that were in place prior to the 2000 Census.
However, the state lost congressional district following the release of the 2000 numbers. The constitution was never updated to reflect that change.
County Democrats are urging the legislature to pass a bill mimicking Initiative 65 and Gov. Tate Reeves to sign it.
Amos says not doing so would be wrong and only hurt patients. Said Amos, “It is immoral and unfair for our legislature to keep chronically ill patients in limbo because of political games and procrastination.”
