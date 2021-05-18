Hefty gator captured on couple’s lawn near Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Wildlife officials wrangled a hefty gator in the Eagle Lake area Tuesday morning.
A couple spotted the 8-10 foot alligator resting on their lawn, Vicksburg Daily News reports.
The couple has owned the property for 25 years, and lived there full-time for the past eight years. They say this is the first time they’ve had an alligator come into the yard.
Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Beauchamp and Lee Harvey with MS Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks wrangled the gator with a catch pole, and within a few minutes the experienced officials were able to secure the animal for safe transport.
The alligator will be released in a remote, undisclosed location.
