Former JMAA commissioner resigns, decries conditions on board

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly eight years on the board, a former Jackson airport commissioner has resigned in frustration, saying conditions with JMAA have deteriorated to the point he can no longer make a difference.
Jackson attorney James Henley is one of two members of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board of commissioners to have resigned in recent months.
In a letter to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Henley says “the current JMAA situation limit(s) my abilities and skills to effectively assist as a board member.”
He went into additional details with WLBT, saying that board meeting times were abruptly changed and that commissioners no longer received information on agenda items in time to review them before meetings.
“I felt I was unable to fulfill my duties as a commissioner,” he said.
Meanwhile, Henley said he was often finding himself in the minority on commission votes.
“There would be three in favor of a contract and one no. There would be two in favor, one no and one abstention,” he said. “That can lead to some frustration.”
The board oversees operations at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field. The five-member commission is appointed by the Jackson mayor and city council.
Henley was first appointed to the board in 2013 by the late Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.
He said everything was running fine until about a year or so ago. That’s when everything changed.
“All of a sudden, meetings started being at noon, which was inconvenient for the member who resigned before me, because (she) had a medical practice,” he said.
Dr. Hursie Davis-Sullivan also resigned from the board recently. Davis-Sullivan could not be reached for comment.
“When I started, commissioners would be able to look at contracts and get additional facts on projects four or five days before a meeting, as opposed to the night before or early the morning of,” Henley said. “It seemed to be an ongoing pattern.”
He didn’t know why meeting times were changed or why members quit receiving information on agenda items earlier.
“In the first five or six years of my tenure, we would get information a minimum of three days before (a meeting), which allowed for sufficient time to read through everything,” he said.
It was unclear who made the changes and Henley wouldn’t say.
LaWanda Harris served as commission chair for the fiscal year 2020. The board is currently chaired by Robert Martin.
We reached out to Harris via JMAA spokeswoman LSherie Dean, but have not heard back.
Henley’s resignation comes about three months after former CFO Arnetrius Branson filed a wrongful termination suit against Harris, JMAA, and other unnamed defendants.
Branson claims the board fired her after she attempted numerous times to require the chair to report her per diem payments to the IRS and the Mississippi Department of Revenue. She filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.
JMAA is also fighting off a state takeover of the airport. In 2016, the state legislature approved a bill doing away with JMAA and replacing it with a regional board. JMAA is fighting that takeover, also in federal district court.
