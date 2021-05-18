First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours through mid-week

TUESDAY: Our continuous flow of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico will yield a ‘lather, rinse and repeat’ forecast for Tuesday – featuring another round of scattered storms will be possible – mainly developing through the late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will work their way into the 70s and 80s Rain chances will again begin to fade through the evening hours with lows settling into the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue to be a possibility through the mid-week. Variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s after starting off in the upper 60s. Rain coverage will begin to taper off overnight as high pressure begins to nudge in from the east. We’ll trend partly clear with lows in the 60s overnight.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will gradually expand itself and assert itself over the Eastern US. Thursday sees the high pressure cell expanding westward and squashing storm chances – outside of a few pop-up storms here and there that break through the cap. Highs will gradually increase through the middle to upper 80s – eventually tagging 90 by the latter part of the weekend or into next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.