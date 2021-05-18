COVID-19 in Mississippi: 257 new cases reported Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 257 new cases and 1 new death Wednesday.
MSDH says 406 of today’s cases occurred between August 31, 2020, and May 13, 2021, identified from recent investigations.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 315,891 as of May 18.
So far, 7,269 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,762,752 as of May 9. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 305,388 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 865,895 people are fully vaccinated and 1,813,460 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
