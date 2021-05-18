Bond denied for suspect in deadly Friday night crime spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly went on a Friday night crime spree that claimed the life of one man and landed one lady in the hospital will remain behind bars at least until his initial appearance in Hinds County Court.
Tuesday, Municipal Court Judge William Walker denied bond for Jaden Hill on a capital murder charge stemming from a Friday night shooting.
Walker gave Hill a $1 million bond on other charges, said JPD spokesman Sam Brown.
Police say Hill was involved in a string of crimes late Friday night, beginning with a triple robbery and homicide in the 3200 block of Lynch Street.
Authorities say he went on to shoot into an occupied vehicle on Lynch Street near Ellis Avenue and then shot a woman and carjacked another person in the 1400 block of Ellis.
The crime spree came to an end after a shootout with police officers on or around Cooper Road.
Hill fired on the officers and the officers returned fire, shooting the suspect, JPD says.
It was unclear if Hill had been released from medical care. He was still in the hospital Monday night, with officers posted outside his door.
He is being charged with 10 felonies: capital murder, two counts of armed robbery of an individual, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, carjacking, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and armed robbery of a business.
