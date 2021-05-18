Boil water advisory, conservation notice issued for 16K connections in Jackson, Byram

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has issued a boil water advisory and conservation notice for 16,000 well water connections, primarily in South Jackson and Byram.
One of the wells on the Jackson Maddox Well System near TV Road went offline first, then a second well at Siwell Road went offline.
The City called contractors to help restore the water systems, but everyone in the affected areas will experience low or no water pressure.
City leaders say they intend to have more information mid to late Tuesday morning on the status of repairs and when they will restore water.
