Airports in the Second Congressional District receive $7.9 million in federal grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Five airports will share nearly $8 million in Federal Aviation Administration awards, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson.
Tuesday, Thompson announced that five airports in his district had received millions in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Recipients include Hawkins Field, Copiah County Airport, John Bell Williams Airport, Tunica Municipal Airport, and Greenville Mid-Delta Airport.
Greenville Mid-Delta received the biggest award, $4,360,155, which will be used to rehab portions of two taxiways.
Hawkins Field received two grants, a $2,328,081 award to shift one taxiway from its current location to a new spot 350 feet south of there to meet FAA design standards.
A second award, $680,628, will go toward rehabbing lighting systems at taxiways A, B and C, a release from Thompson’s office states.
Meanwhile, Copiah County Airport received $111,950; John Bell Williams Airport received $172,550; and Tunica Municipal Airport received $248,900 for various projects.
