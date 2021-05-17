Why Lumumba is not lifting Jackson’s mask mandate right now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In his weekly press conference about several city initiatives, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced he will not be lifting the COVID-19 executive order on masks right now.
The mayor said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not provided instruction or guidance on how cities should administer a program that distinguishes a vaccinated person from a non-vaccinated person.
Right now, the mayor says 36% of Hinds County is vaccinated and he says that percentage is too low to lift the mask mandate at this time.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.