Mayor of Pelahatchie offers condolences to family of Rankin Co. crash victim

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Pelahatchie is offering her condolences to the family of a Rankin County crash victim.
Lewis was a graduate of Pearl High School and, according to Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem, was preparing to attend college.
“I’m asking you to help me lift the family and friends of Sandra Lewis in prayer,” the mayor posted on her Facebook page Sunday. “[...] The Town of Pelahatchie sends our [love] and condolences to the family and friends.”
The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
