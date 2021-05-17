Mayor of Pelahatchie offers condolences to family of Rankin Co. crash victim

Mayor of Pelahatchie offers condolences to family of Rankin Co. crash victim
Mayor of Pelahatchie offers condolences to family of Rankin Co. crash victim (Source: Facebook/Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem)
By Josh Carter | May 17, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 3:06 PM

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Pelahatchie is offering her condolences to the family of a Rankin County crash victim.

Sandra Lewis, 20, was killed in an accident on Highway 43 near Shiloh Road Sunday evening when her car left the road and collided with a concrete culvert.

Lewis was a graduate of Pearl High School and, according to Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem, was preparing to attend college.

“I’m asking you to help me lift the family and friends of Sandra Lewis in prayer,” the mayor posted on her Facebook page Sunday. “[...] The Town of Pelahatchie sends our [love] and condolences to the family and friends.”

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.