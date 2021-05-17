Jackson mayor: Zoo workers could soon have insurance, benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced some welcome news Monday for employees of the Jackson Zoological Park.
“The zoo is looking good. We have to make certain we match the effort of the people who are taking care of those animals,” he said. “We have to make sure employees have the benefits associated with being Jackson employees until we land a contract that best fits us.”
Lumumba said the city is looking at bringing on the zoo employees as city employees. Since the city’s contract with the Jackson Zoological Society ran out in 2019, employees there have been kept on as contract workers. As contract workers, they do not receive benefits, such as health insurance.
“We’re looking at bringing them into the city of Jackson until we find a right fit” for zoo management, Lumumba said.
The news comes weeks after the zoo passed a surprise inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and after the city expanded hours of operations. Previously, the park had just been open on weekends, as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
Lumumba had tapped the firm to take over operations, in part, to help revitalize a park that had been on the decline for years. However, after more than two years of talks, the Dubai-based firm pulled out of negotiations, citing hostility from some council members.
Among concerns, Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay questioned why provisions had been removed from the firm’s proposed contract that would have required it to obtain AZA accreditation.
Accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is seen as the gold standard of accreditation and includes several benefits, such as the ability to participate in a species survival program.
“Sometimes contracts don’t work out,” Lumumba said. “Ultimately, it’s for our benefit, to them and the city. If it’s not the right fit, we don’t want to find out too far down the road. We want to begin with the end in mind.”
It was unclear when the zoo workers would be eligible for benefits or what steps would have to be taken for those benefits to be provided.
