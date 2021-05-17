Is confusion being caused by the lifting of mask mandates for the fully vaccinated?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Centers for Disease Control is easing mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. But some cities and businesses still require masks. Is there confusion?
The City of Jackson is maintaining its mask mandate even though some businesses in the metro no longer require them.
According to the Capital City’s mayor, it will remain under a mask mandate because the number of those fully vaccinated is still too low. He said the CDC has also not provided instructions to determine who is vaccinated and who isn’t.
“Thirty-six percent is not it. We know that we have to have a significant leap from the slim percentages in which people are being vaccinated thus far before we lift the mask mandate,” said Lumumba.
Although the CDC has lifted the mask mandate, many in the metro aren’t taking chances.
Lowe’s in Madison no longer has a sign at the entrance requiring masks. In Jackson at the Kroger on I-55, masks remain a requirement.
“With vaccinations we’re moving in the right direction, but I don’t think we’re all the way safe yet,” said Yazoo City resident Mallory Greer. “So maybe in a little while a couple more months when more people are vaccinated then we can lift the mask mandate, but, right now, I think we need a little bit more time.”
“I’m personally not planning on getting the vaccine. I don’t see it’s right for me to get the vaccine,” said Adam Perrone of Gluckstadt. “I haven’t worn a mask since the beginning. I’ve already had COVID once. I survived it. Now, it was rough. But I made it through.”
Mayor Lumumba said the city’s COVID task force is evaluating the situation to make a determination on lifting the mask mandate.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.