‘I hate it had to be this way’: Questions remain in death of Rankin County inmate hours after arrest

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County family wants answers after their loved one died behind bars hours after being arrested.
Cory Jackson, 42, died early Saturday morning after being taken into custody by deputies.
“Nobody deserves to die scared and alone in a cell when someone is supposed to protect you,” said Megan Jackson, Cory’s younger sister.
Megan told 3 On Your Side that they called the sheriff’s department for help earlier that morning because Jackson was hallucinating.
“He needs medical attention. We were trying to take him to the hospital,” she said.
Megan Jackson said deputies assured her that he would get medical treatment and charged him with disorderly conduct so they could bring him in.
Now, the family wants to know what happened after he was taken into custody.
3 On Your Side asked the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department those questions and got a short statement in response.
Spokesperson Paul Holley said Jackson didn’t die at their facility, but was pronounced dead at a hospital afterward.
Megan said Rankin County’s deputy coroner told them something different.
“When they went in to check, he was gone. They said he passed at the jail,” Megan said. “The coroner said that he was still in handcuffs when he was found dead.”
His family said while Jackson had done drugs many times before, he wasn’t on anything that night.
His mother said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and wonders if deputies took that into account when he was arrested.
“I need answers. Because that day, he was with me all day. We had a good day together,” said Joyce Reddell. “He doesn’t have to run anymore from his demons, but I hate it had to be this way.”
Holley said the case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Agency spokesperson John Poulos told 3 On Your Side to check with the DA’s office for more information.
Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett did not return a request for comment, but told WLBT months ago that as a general rule, his office doesn’t pursue inmate deaths.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said Jackson’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy in accordance with state law, but would not comment further on the case.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.