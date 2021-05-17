Grenada man arrested in connection with soliciting sex from a 17-year-old

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - A 32-year-old Grenada man has been arrested in connection with soliciting sex for a minor.
Monday, the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department arrested Cleophus Donnelly on a warrant from the Oxford Police Department.
Oxford authorities say they were investigating a call in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue West when one of the suspects left the scene and went to a hotel in the 1100 block of frontage road. During the investigation, police say Donnelly met with a 17-year-old juvenile and paid her for sex.
The incident occurred on March 30. The Grenada sheriff picked up Donnelly on May 13. He was transported from Grenada to the Lafayette County Detention Center and was given a $75,000 bond. It was not clear if he had bonded out.
