First Alert Forecast: on, off storm chances through mid-week

MONDAY: As high pressure settles off the Eastern Seaboard - a persistent flow off the Gulf of Mexico and several disturbances will help to kick off chance for rain and storms to kick off the new work and school week. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with summery feeling air in place. Scattered to, at times, numerous storms will be possible through the late morning into the afternoon hours. Storm chances will tend to taper through the evening hours with lows in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – another round of scattered storms will be possible – mainly developing through the late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will work their way into the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will again begin to fade through the evening hours with lows settling into the 60s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will gradually expand itself and assert itself over the Eastern US – but through mid-week, we’ll continue to hold an afternoon risk for rain and storms with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday sees the high pressure cell expanding westward and squashing storm chances – outside of a few pop-up storms here and there that break through the cap. Highs will gradually increase through the middle to upper 80s – eventually tagging 90 by the latter part of the weekend or into next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.