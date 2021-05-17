First Alert Forecast: on, off storm chances through mid-week

MONDAY: As high pressure settles off the Eastern Seaboard - a persistent flow off the Gulf of Mexico and several disturbances will help to kick off chance for rain and storms to kick off the new work and school week. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with summery feeling air in place. Scattered to, at times, numerous storms will be possible through the late morning into the afternoon hours. Storm chances will tend to taper through the evening hours with lows in the 60s.