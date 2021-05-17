Engineers say $475K needed to address East Madison Co. water system deficiencies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $475,000 is needed to shore up deficiencies at the East Madison Water Association, according to a recent engineer’s report.
A May 10 letter from Heflin Engineering outlines needs across the system, including $200,000 to rehab a tank at Ratliff Ferry Road and $160,000 to install generators at three sites.
The letter is based on findings from the annual inspection of the association’s water system.
East Madison President Leroy Lacy said he will present the information to the Madison County Board of Supervisors Monday night and hopes that at least some of the repairs can be made with COVID-19 relief funds.
The system serves about 2,800 customers and is headquartered in Canton.
The report outlines problems with the system’s booster station, its water wells, lack of generators, and the need for lightning protection improvements.
The largest expense is the $200,000 needed for recoating the Ratliff Ferry tank.
“The coating system … is reported to be in poor condition with flaking and paint loss throughout. Without an adequate coating system, this tank will begin to deteriorate, and contaminants can be introduced into the water,” the letter reads.
Meanwhile, engineers recommend adding generators at the Ratliff Ferry water well, the Sharon water well, and the Sulphur Springs SCADA site, all three of which do not currently have generators.
The SCADA site is the control and data collection center for the water association.
“Without generators at these three sites, the water system’s ability to provide continuous, reliable water during power outages is extremely limited,” engineers write.
Another $85,000 is needed to repair the perimeter booster station.
Engineers say one of the two pumps there has failed and that the second pump is showing “signs of decline.”
“Replacement equipment is obsolete, and lead times on new equipment is eight to 12 weeks. Without this booster station, the water system would lose its ability to provide adequate water service to the northeast portion of the water system for an extended period of time,” according to the letter.
Engineers recommend “immediate action to rehabilitate this site by removing the booster station and replacing the well pump with a new pump capable of supplying system pressure.”
Other recommendations include:
- $10,000 to update the SCADA system
- $20,000 for lightning protection improvements
Madison County is expected to receive some $20.6 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, according to information provided by the U.S. Treasury.
It was not known if the board would help fund the improvements.
