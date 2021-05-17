Doc McStuffins exhibit slated to open May 22 at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new exhibit based on a popular Disney channel program is slated to open Friday at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit debuts on May 22 and will run until September 5.
“Doc McStuffins serves as a great role model to children and adults, encouraging them to explore the importance of taking care of their own bodies as well as caring for others,” said Angela Mitchell, the museum’s director of external affairs.
“Through imaginative play, we hope visitors will learn more about health, science and medicine and discover that children can be anything they want to be when they grow up.”
The exhibit is designed to transport kids and families from Doc’s backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital, according to an MCM news release.
There, families will be able to help Doc perform check-ups, diagnose toy patients and learn about things like healthy habits and compassion.
The exhibit is based on Disney Junior’s show “Doc McStuffins,” about a six-year-old girl who communicates with stuffed animals and broken toys and can heal them out of her backyard playhouse clinic.
