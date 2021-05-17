Shirtless burglary suspect breaks into gas station, BPD says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police need your help to identify a man they say burglarized the Valu Mart Shell convenience store located at 1016 Old Hwy 471.
Police say the man unsuccessfully attempted to break the glass door with a large rock, then used a piece of rebar to break out a section of the front window.
Investigators say the man may have cuts or pieces of glass in his back, chest, or arms, which he received when entering the store by crawling through the broken window.
The individual stole several small items, including tobacco and CBD products, BPD says.
Police say the man has a slender build and is possibly 16-21 years old, wearing dark pants, lights shoes, no shirt, and a black skull cap.
Investigators say they’re working on getting a high-quality video of the man to identify him better. In the meantime, they hope these lower-quality screenshots will help their investigation.
