Woman killed in fatal Rankin Co. car accident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed around 5:28 p.m. Sunday after a fatal vehicle accident in Rankin County.
Sandra Lewis, 20, was traveling southbound on MS 43 near Shiloh Road when, for unknown reasons, the Honda Accord left the roadway and collided with a concrete culvert, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP says the passenger was airlifted to UMMC with unknown injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The accident is still under investigation.
