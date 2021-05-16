MSU can’t overcome early deficit, drops series to Missouri

Missouri (14-33, 7-20 SEC) jumped out to an 8-0 advantage, before Mississippi State (36-13, 17-10 SEC) was able to cut the deficit in half with a four-run fourth inning. The Tigers offset a four-run fifth inning by MSU with two in the fifth and two seventh to make it a 12-8 game. Four more Missouri runs in the ninth inning accounted for the final margin.