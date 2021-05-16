MSU can’t overcome early deficit, drops series to Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. - It was a day for the offense on Saturday (May 15) at Dudy Noble Field, as Mississippi State dropped the rubber game to Missouri, 16-8. The Tigers took an early lead, and the Bulldogs couldn’t catch up in just its second series loss of the season.
Missouri (14-33, 7-20 SEC) jumped out to an 8-0 advantage, before Mississippi State (36-13, 17-10 SEC) was able to cut the deficit in half with a four-run fourth inning. The Tigers offset a four-run fifth inning by MSU with two in the fifth and two seventh to make it a 12-8 game. Four more Missouri runs in the ninth inning accounted for the final margin.
The two teams combined for 31 hits in the game, and each had runners on base in eight of the nine innings. Missouri stranded 11 runners on base and State left 10 on base in the game.
Offensively, five Diamond Dawgs collected multiple hits in the game, including three-hit games from Tanner Allen, Scotty Dubrule and Kellum Clark. It was the sixth three-hit game of the season for Allen and his 23rd overall in 2021. The three hits for Allen moved his hitting streak to a season-long-tying 12 games, while Dubrule has a five-game hitting streak and a 12-game reached base streak.
Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner hit back-to-back home runs to start the fourth inning. It was the ninth of the season for Hancock and 11th of the year for Tanner and is the fourth time in 2021 that Mississippi State has hit back-to-back home runs in a game, including three times in SEC play.
Houston Harding (5-2) took the loss with five runs allowed - three earned - on six hits in recording six outs in a start. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out one before handing off to the bullpen. Seven Mississippi State relievers finished out the game with 11 runs allowed on nine hits and eight walks.
Ben Petersen (1-1) picked up the win in relief. He threw the final 4 2/3 innings scoreless and allowed just four hits with two strikeouts. Alex Peterson hit a pair of home runs, Brandt Belk hit a grand slam and Luke Mann hit a three-run home run to power the Missouri offense.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.