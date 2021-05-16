M-Braves no-hit by Biloxi

Despite the loss, the M-Braves pitching staff remains at the top of the Double-A South with a 3.35 ERA over 11 games, after surrendering just one run on three hits. Starter Matt Withrow threw 55 pitches and 3.0 hitless innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Biloxi took advantage of two walks and a wild pitch from Luis Mora (L, 0-1) and scored their lone run in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Ryan Aguilar. Brooks Wilson struck out four over 2.0 innings, and Brandon White fanned two and walked one in the eighth.