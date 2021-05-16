M-Braves no-hit by Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. - For the first time in 2,079 games on Saturday night in Biloxi, the Mississippi Braves were no-hit by the opposition. Despite eight walks and nine total free passes, Biloxi’s Ethan Small (W, 1-0), Zach Vennaro, Nathan Kirby and Matt Hardy combined to no-hit the M-Braves in the 1-0 game.
Mississippi had a runner on base in seven of the nine innings, including two on in the ninth, but could not muster a base hit. The closest the M-Braves have come to being no-hit was in Biloxi in 2018, when Zack Brown was one-out shy before Daniel Lockhart dropped a bloop double into shallow center to break up the bid.
Small, the Mississippi State product tossed the first 5.0 innings on Saturday night in his second Double-A start. The left-hander struck out six and walked five while hitting a batter.
Despite the loss, the M-Braves pitching staff remains at the top of the Double-A South with a 3.35 ERA over 11 games, after surrendering just one run on three hits. Starter Matt Withrow threw 55 pitches and 3.0 hitless innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Biloxi took advantage of two walks and a wild pitch from Luis Mora (L, 0-1) and scored their lone run in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Ryan Aguilar. Brooks Wilson struck out four over 2.0 innings, and Brandon White fanned two and walked one in the eighth.
Justin Dean extended his on-base streak to ten games by reaching on two walks but was 0-for-2.
The M-Braves will wrap up their first road trip of the season on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park in Biloxi. LHP Mitch Stallings (0-1, 11.57) will start for the Braves against RHP Luis Contreras (0-1, 2.45) for Biloxi.
The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits.
