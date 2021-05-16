Leiter shuts down Rebels to even series

Diamond (L 3-4) struck out seven Vanderbilt batters in 4.1 IP, giving up five hits with four leaving the yard, the other a bunt single. The Rebel bullpen of Tyler Myers, Brandon Johnson and Cody Adcock struck out a total of five while surrendering eight hits. Offensively, five different Rebels recorded a hit with Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst each scoring a run. Justin Bench was the only Ole Miss batter to knock in a run after being stifled for the majority of play by Leiter, who struck out 13 when it was all said and done.