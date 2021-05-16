Jackson residents gather for prayer march calling for unity and an end to gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crime is continuing to increase at an alarming rate in the Capital City.
On Friday, the Jackson Police Department investigated four shootings within a span of 24 hours.
By prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, a group of Jackson residents made their requests known that they want a wave of change, unity, and peace to come over the Capital City sooner than later.
On Sunday, the group gathered for a “Peace in the Streets” prayer march, searching for solutions to combat the city’s crime problems.
“It’s not a black problem, it’s not a white problem, it’s an our problem,” said Phil Reed, one of the many in attendance on Sunday.
“Jackson, we are better than this,” said Pastor Hosea Hines of Christ Tabernacle Church in Jackson.
“That number is alarming,” said Deanna Reed, who helped organize the prayer march. “Ultimately, what we know is that the long-term effects of gun violence in communities of color is devastating. We lose sons; we lose daughters — we lose way too many lives too soon.”
Reed said she believes it’s a lack of interpersonal skills among young people that’s leading to a lot of the killings.
“We need programs that deal with mental health; we need programs that deal with trauma,” Reed explained.
“So many young people are seeing trauma every single day that now they have normalized it, and we can’t continue to allow them to normalize chaos. We have to be the ones that show these young people something different, show them that there are more opportunities that are outside of just the four walls that they are currently in.”
To help bring about change, residents expressed that there needs to be more accountability among city leaders and community members, and they’re also needs to be an improvement in the quality of life in Jackson.
“As long as people feel that they can do what they want to do and get away with it in the city of Jackson, things are going to continuously happen over and over again. So that’s one of the things of importance to me, that we change the environment and the climate of the city of Jackson.”
“We’ve got to let people know that there are other things to do except criminal activities to make money,” said John Mondy, who took part in Sunday’s prayer march. “Even if they have a felony or a record, they can start their own company; they can make money legally, and without being in the environment where there’s danger — where there’s crime being committed.”
“A lot of that goes back to environment, it goes back to poverty, it goes back to despair,” said Reed. “If all you see around you is dilapidated homes, burned down homes, and people that are displaced, of course now you begin to kind of take on that mindset, so we’ve got to show people something different.”
Reed said their goal is to go in the heart of where the crime is happening.
That’s why, on Sunday, the group was marching and praying inside the Sykes Park Manor Apartments along Sykes Street.
JPD responded to a shooting there back in March.
The next prayer march is planned to take place next month.
