First Alert Forecast: partly sunny & dry for Sunday, chance for showers & t’storms returns by Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s not as cool out this morning with temperatures sitting in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s across the area. We’ll quickly warm up throughout the day with highs this afternoon expected to top out in the middle 80′s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will still be a fairly nice day out, so try to spend it outdoors if you can! Tonight, expect milder conditions with overnight lows in the mid 60′s under mainly cloudy skies.
The quiet and dry conditions unfortunately won’t continue into the new work week. On Monday, the chance for isolated to scattered showers/thunderstorms will return mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. No everyone will see the rain, but showers are expected. Temperature will still remain fairly seasonal in the lower 80′s. It will likely be more humid out as well with deep moisture surging into the region.
This unsettled pattern doesn’t look to go away anytime soon. We’re expected to see daily chances for scattered showers/storms basically through the rest of the 7-day forecast. It’s not going to be a wash out every day, but the potential for rain and even storms will be there throughout the week. Over the next 7-days, about a .10″ to .50″ of rainfall is possible with higher amounts likely out to the west across the MS River. Temperatures each afternoon through the week will rise to the 80′s with humid conditions hanging around.
