First Alert Forecast: partly sunny & dry for Sunday, chance for showers & t’storms returns by Monday

This unsettled pattern doesn’t look to go away anytime soon. We’re expected to see daily chances for scattered showers/storms basically through the rest of the 7-day forecast. It’s not going to be a wash out every day, but the potential for rain and even storms will be there throughout the week. Over the next 7-days, about a .10″ to .50″ of rainfall is possible with higher amounts likely out to the west across the MS River. Temperatures each afternoon through the week will rise to the 80′s with humid conditions hanging around.