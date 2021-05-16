First Alert Forecast: chances for daily scattered showers & storms likely throughout work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another nice day across central MS with plenty of sunshine and warm conditions. With clouds increasing across the area and moisture continuously surging in with winds out of the south, temperatures will be on the warmer side tonight with overnight lows only in the mid 60′s. There could be a slight chance for a stray shower during the late overnight hours near the MS River, but we should see mainly dry conditions overnight.
Our unsettled pattern is expected to begin tomorrow and continue throughout much of the work week. We’ll have the chance for isolated to scattered showers/t’storms tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. It might be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy as you walk out the door just in case. Expect high temperatures tomorrow afternoon in the lower 80′s with it feeling more humid out.
Active and muggy conditions will continue throughout much of the work week as deep moisture continues to flow in off the Gulf. This will likely lead to daily chances for showers and storms each day. It won’t be a wash out by any means each day, but the potential for rain will be in the forecast. With high pressure and ridging off to the east, areas west of I-55 look to have the best chance to see the activity each day. Models continue to shift the heaviest rain and majority of the activity well out to the west of the area. At this point, we may only see about .25″ to .50″ of rainfall through the next 7 days with locally higher amounts. By the weekend, we look to be a bit drier with high pressure building back in overnight. Highs each afternoon through the week will rise to the 80′s.
