First Alert Forecast: chances for daily scattered showers & storms likely throughout work week

Active and muggy conditions will continue throughout much of the work week as deep moisture continues to flow in off the Gulf. This will likely lead to daily chances for showers and storms each day. It won’t be a wash out by any means each day, but the potential for rain will be in the forecast. With high pressure and ridging off to the east, areas west of I-55 look to have the best chance to see the activity each day. Models continue to shift the heaviest rain and majority of the activity well out to the west of the area. At this point, we may only see about .25″ to .50″ of rainfall through the next 7 days with locally higher amounts. By the weekend, we look to be a bit drier with high pressure building back in overnight. Highs each afternoon through the week will rise to the 80′s.