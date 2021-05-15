Victim of Friday afternoon shooting at U.S. 80 and Ellis succumbs to injuries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating another homicide, after a man who was shot multiple times Friday afternoon has died.
Lindale Keys, 25, of Jackson, was shot inside his vehicle Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue.
Keys, who was transported to Merit Health for treatment, died at 11:47 p.m., according to JPD Spokesman Sam Brown.
It was not known if Keys was still at Merit Health when he was pronounced dead or whether he had been taken to another hospital.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on May 14. Brown said a man shot into Keys’ vehicle multiple times, hitting the victim.
Police do not have a suspect in the case but said the shooter drove away in a white vehicle.
Brown was not sure why the suspect fired on Keys.
The victim in Friday’s shooting is believed to have been involved in that shooting, police say.
The case brings the total number of homicides in Jackson to 52.
