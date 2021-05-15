Vicksburg man killed in single-vehicle accident in Issaquena Co.

ISSAQUENA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Issaquena County.
The man, William Kelly, 57, of Vicksburg, was pronounced dead on the scene after the vehicle he was ejected from left the road and overturned.
The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m., on U.S. Highway 61 near Park Valley.
A second passenger also was ejected from the vehicle, and sustained minor injuries, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Meanwhile, the driver, Joe Rushing, Jr., was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency personnel.
He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The three were traveling northbound on U.S. 61 in a 2005 Dodge Caravan.
It was unknown why the vehicle left the road.
At the time of the incident, none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, the highway patrol says.
The case is still being investigated.
