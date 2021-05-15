Some South Jackson residents should expect low, no water pressure into the evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say residents in some South Jackson neighborhoods should expect low to no water pressure going into Saturday evening as a result of a broken fire hydrant on Rankin Street.
Neighborhoods impacted include those near Raymond Road, Forest Hill Road, and McCluer Road, according to a city news release.
City work crews were on the scene Saturday and had hoped to repair the hydrant Saturday afternoon. The hydrant is tied to a 16-inch water main that helps feed water to residences.
