Late rally from Missouri evens series with MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi State scratched and clawed all night against Missouri, however, it was the Tigers and handed the Bulldogs a 7-6 setback on Friday (May 14) at Dudy Noble FIeld to even the series and set up a rubber game on Saturday afternoon.
Missouri (12-33, 5-20 SEC) put up two runs in the second inning, before Mississippi State (36-11, 17-8 SEC) plated five runs across the third and fourth innings to grab the lead. The Tigers scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, before the Bulldogs knotted it at six in the bottom of the sixth. Missouri pushed across a run on three hits in the ninth and held on for the win.
In all, the Tigers outhit the Bulldogs, 13-9, with each team making one error. State accounted for four of the five extra base hits in the game and Missouri stranded 10 runners to State’s nine.
Offensively, Tanner Allen posted his 22nd multi-hit game of the season and his fifth with three hits to move his hitting streak to 11 games and his reached base streak to 14 games. In the process, he moved up a couple of Mississippi State career charts. His third-inning triple was the 12th of his career and moved him into tie for No. 3 all-time with Brad Winkler (1980-83). That triple also made him the 16th Bulldog with 250 career hits.
Allen ended the night with 251 career hits, pushing him into a tie with Connor Powers (2007-10) for No. 15 in program history. His two RBIs moved him into a tie for No. 15 on the career charts with David Hayman (1993-96) with 164 over his four seasons at MSU.
Along with Allen’s double-digit reached base streak, four other Diamond Dawgs have reached base safely in 10-or-more straight games, including Rowdey Jordan’s 33-game reached base streak. Jordan’s streak is now the fifth longest single-season streak since 2002. Scotty Dubrule and Logan Tanner are each sitting at 11 straight games, while Lane Forsythe has reached in 10 straight games.
Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision, as MSU’s Will Bednar (5-1) threw five innings and allowed three runs - two earned - on seven hits. He struck out six with a pair of walks. UM’s Sam Halvorsen went five innings and allowed all six runs - three earned - on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.
Stone Simmons (1-1) took the loss for MSU with one run allowed on four hits in two innings of work. He fanned two and didn’t walk a batter, with three of his four hits coming in the ninth inning.
For Missouri, Konnor Ash tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Miles Spencer (2-6) retired the final five batters in order to earn the win. Torin Montgomery went 4-for-5 at the plate and had one of three hits in the ninth inning. Mark Vierling drove in a pair of runs , while Josh Holt Jr. had two hits, including the Tigers’ lone extra base with a second-inning double.
