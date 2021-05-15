Late rally from Missouri evens series with MSU

Missouri (12-33, 5-20 SEC) put up two runs in the second inning, before Mississippi State (36-11, 17-8 SEC) plated five runs across the third and fourth innings to grab the lead. The Tigers scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, before the Bulldogs knotted it at six in the bottom of the sixth. Missouri pushed across a run on three hits in the ninth and held on for the win.