JPD: Suspect shot, taken to hospital after allegedly robbing three, killing one

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a suspect was shot after he allegedly was involved in several crimes late Friday night.
The suspect, Jaden Hill, was shot in the 900 block of Cooper Road after he began shooting at officers from Precinct One.
Officers returned fire and Hill was shot and crashed his vehicle, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown. Hill was transported to a local hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.
Police say Hill was involved in a string of crimes Friday night, beginning with a triple robbery and homicide in the 3200 block of Lynch Street. JPD says Hill shot a man as he was robbing three individuals there.
The victim succumbed to his injuries. His name is not being released until notification of the next of kin.
Hill then allegedly continued with his crime spree, shooting into an occupied vehicle on Lynch Street near Ellis Avenue. Police say Hill then shot another woman and carjacked yet another victim in the 1400 block of Ellis. He left the scene in a white Mercedes.
The condition of the woman was also unknown.
Police spotted Hill later on Cooper Road and was armed with several weapons. Police returned fire after Hill began firing on officers.
