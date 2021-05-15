Jackson Public Works Department to host job fair Wednesday, May 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weekly “Jobs for Jacksonians” job fair slated for Wednesday, May 19, will feature numerous opportunities in the city’s public works department.
The fair is slated for 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Interviews will be conducted on-site.
The department is looking to fill several positions, including heavy equipment operators, heavy equipment mechanics, maintenance workers, water plant operators, a water plant operations supervisor, an engineering manager, an office coordinator and others.
Due to COVID-19, local guidelines will be observed to ensure the safety of prospective applicants and city staffers. Face coverings will be required to be worn at all times.
For more information, call Jonathan Barnett at (601) 960-0377.
