First Alert Forecast: bright & quiet for this weekend, turning unsettled by the work week

Unfortunately, the quiet conditions that we will enjoy all weekend long won’t continue into the work week. Starting Monday and basically the rest of the week, we will enter a more unsettled pattern with chances for rain in the forecast each day. Everyday won’t be a wash out, but showers and potentially thunderstorms will be possible for much of the week. The umbrella will certainly come in handy here soon! Expect highs each day in the 80′s.