First Alert Forecast: bright & quiet for this weekend, turning unsettled by the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another cool start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 50′s across most of the area. Heading into the afternoon hours today, temperatures will warm to the lower 80′s with mainly sunny skies persisting through our Saturday. It will be a fantastic day to spend outdoors, especially with drier air still in place. Tonight, expect overnight lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s under mainly clear skies.
On Sunday, we’ll continue to see high temperatures in the mid 80′s with mainly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. Moisture is expected to pick up on Sunday which will lead to a bit more humid conditions by the second half of our weekend. Even with this moisture return, we should see dry and rain-free conditions through Sunday.
Unfortunately, the quiet conditions that we will enjoy all weekend long won’t continue into the work week. Starting Monday and basically the rest of the week, we will enter a more unsettled pattern with chances for rain in the forecast each day. Everyday won’t be a wash out, but showers and potentially thunderstorms will be possible for much of the week. The umbrella will certainly come in handy here soon! Expect highs each day in the 80′s.
