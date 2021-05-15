First Alert Forecast: another nice day is expected on Sunday

By the new work week, the quiet and dry conditions are expected to come to an end with moisture surging back into the region and disturbances passing overhead. Starting on Monday and basically each day through the rest of the 7-day forecast, daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely return. It won’t be a wash out every day by any means, but chances for rain will be possible. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy this week! By the end of the week, .25″ to 1″ of rainfall looks possible with higher amounts out to the west of the MS River. It will feel muggier out next week with moisture in place with highs in the lower and mid 80′s each afternoon.