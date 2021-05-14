Shooting on HWY 80 appears to be in retaliation for previous shooting this month, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting which occurred on Highway 80 Friday appears to be retaliatory, says JPD Chief James Davis.
Davis told WLBT that police discovered a gray sedan with bullet holes from an assault rifle when he arrived at the crime scene around 2 p.m. The vehicle was abandoned and had crashed into another vehicle at the scene.
Police were then told that a white sedan had fired into the gray sedan. The white sedan, however, was not on the scene when police arrived.
Davis said that while police were still there, they were notified that a male victim had arrived up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. An onlooker told police that someone had picked the victim up and taken him to a hospital.
The shooting, Davis stated, appeared to be in retaliation stemming from a previous shooting earlier in May.
The victim in Friday’s shooting is believed to have been involved in that previous shooting.
