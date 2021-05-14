School bus slams into Meridian house

By Pat Peterson | May 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 12:37 PM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A school bus crashed into a house in Meridian Friday morning.

The crash happened around eight o’clock on 15th Street near Highland Park. Police say the bus driver ran a stop sign and t-boned a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up was taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the school bus was also transported to a hospital.

The homeowners were inside when the accident happened.(WTOK)
Two or three people were inside the house when the crash happened. Thankfully, no children were on the school bus.

