Police say Mississippi murder suspect found in Hartselle

HARTSELLE Ala. (WAFF) - When officers spotted a suspicious vehicle near a Kroger grocery store in Hartselle, it led to the arrest of a Mississippi murder suspect.
Just after 9 a.m. on May 14 at approximately, officers with the Hartselle Police Department responded to a Kroger about a suspicious vehicle.
Officers were told the car with the Mississippi plate was reported stolen from a robbery/homicide victim in Mississippi. Officers found the vehicle and before they could make contact, the driver sped off and led officers on a short chase but stopped before leaving the city limits.
The driver was taken into custody and identified as 38-year-old Millian Catrice Tate of Jackson, Mississippi. Tate had three small children all under the age of 12 with her.
Officers say they found blood on Tate and inside the vehicle. While investigating, they also found a semi-automatic pistol suspected to be the weapon used during the homicide mentioned before.
The vehicle is now being processed for evidence. Police have not identified the homicide victim at this time.
Tate is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and several traffic violations. Additionally, Tate is awaiting extradition for Capital Murder charges from the Jackson Police Department in Mississippi.
