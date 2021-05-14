JPD: Missing 19-year-old teen last seen on May 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old Jackson girl is missing, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Kevia Brown is described as a Black female around five feet, ten inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Brown was last seen on May 13 in the vicinity of Lexington Avenue, wearing a gray jacket and black legging pants.
JPD says the teen has a mental condition that may impair her judgment.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.