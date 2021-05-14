JPD: Man shot to death in his front yard on W. Pearl St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is on the scene of the city’s latest homicide investigation.
Detectives found Gerald Wallace, 56, shot once in the head in his front yard, investigators say.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m Friday on West Pearl Street, which is a few blocks away from Blackburn Middle School.
JPD also says Wallace’s gray Chevy Silverado was missing, and police found a stolen vehicle in his yard.
Wallace died on the scene, JPD says.
There is no word on what led up to the homicide nor any details on the gunman.
