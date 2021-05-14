Jackson Prep powers past MRA to claim MAIS title

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The MAIS Class 5A baseball trophy will continue its extended stay at Jackson Prep.
The Patriots beat their cross-town rival Madison Ridgeland Academy, 5-1, on Thursday to sweep the championship series and capture their fourth straight state championship and 19th in program history.
With the game tied up at one in the fourth inning, the JP bats went to work with a four-run frame highlighted by a three-run home run from Jeffrey Ince.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.