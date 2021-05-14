Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny weather continues again today, and it will spill over into the weekend. We’ll have lows in the 50s tonight, but with sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will rebound into the 80s. Middle 80s can be expected Sunday with just a few more clouds and noticeably higher humidity. Next week looks unsettled as showers and thunderstorms affect our area almost on a daily basis. The severe threat looks low or minimal, but the chances for heavy rain at times remains high. Anywhere from one to three inches of rain are possible by the end of next week. Average high this time of year is 83 and the average low is 62. Calm wind tonight and southerly at 5mph Saturday. Sunrise is 6:02am and the sunset is 7:52pm