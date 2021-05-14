First Alert Forecast: trending warmer Friday, into weekend; unsettled next week

FRIDAY: High pressure anchors itself over the region to head into the end of the work week – expect sunshine to push temperatures through the 50s, on the way to the 70s, nearing 80 for some areas. We’ll remain quiet and clear overnight with lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: With high pressure nearby – our pattern will remain quiet and warmer through the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows on Saturday morning will be in the 50s; we’ll be in the 60s by Sunday morning as moisture begins to flow in from the south.
EXTENDED PERIOD: A flow pattern off the Gulf of Mexico will help import more moisture – especially through Sunday and start of next week. A sluggish approaching system will kick up opportunities for scattered showers and storms - coming again in waves - through much of next week with highs in the 80s; lows in the 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.