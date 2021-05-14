Feds arrest 27, seize 85 pounds of meth and other drugs

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A multi-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security leads to 27 arrests and a host of drugs and firearms off the streets in the Neshoba County area.
Operation High Life is the result of what’s called the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
“This operation protects our children and those in our communities from dangerous, destructive, and deadly drugs and from the violence that comes with these criminal enterprises,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
OCDETF brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
“This investigation is about more than disrupting the flow of drugs being trafficked into and around our communities; it’s also about removing violent criminal elements that often accompany transnational criminal activities,” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Jack Staton.
The defendants charged include:
Jamie Abel
John Netherland
Marquail Finley
Jason Hatton
Mike Lee
John Harvey
Nikki Landrum
Angela Singleton
Tomas ‘TJ’ Wilkerson
Dusty Cain
Barco Davis
Donamecia Carter
Darrell Purfoy
Mikey Warren
Parish Clark
Jason Tucker
Robert Germany
Michael Bryant
Richard Chat Cumberland
Jessica Jones
Brandon Clark
James Germany
Edwin Malone
Malissa Williamson
Robert “Rob” Donald
Roventaey Peden
Considered fugitives:
Shaun Dougherty
Dexter MaGee
Caleb Smith
Martin Lowery
Christopher Donald
Mahogany Clemons
Jacoby Lewis
Timothy Steward
Jaedeius “Dee” Peebles
Entony Burnside
Prior to this arrest, the department said the investigation resulted in 38 state and federal convictions and the seizure of 85 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms of cocaine, 270 pounds of marijuana, 300 dosage units of fentanyl, and 16 firearms. The most recent conviction occurred Wednesday, with the sentencing of Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi.
