Face coverings in Vicksburg are no longer mandatory, mayor says

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - You no longer need a face covering in Vicksburg.
Friday, Mayor George Flaggs applied new federal guidance on face coverings for people in his city.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks in most settings.
However, the following orders remain in effect until further notice:
- Businesses and organizations shall specify their specific business requirements for:
- Face coverings for employees and customers
- Provision for hand sanitizer
- Reasonable efforts to encourage social distancing
- Sanitizing high-contact surfaces and carts
- Posting notice of face-covering requirements
- Screening of employees and volunteers
- All members of the public are encouraged to wear a face-covering if not vaccinated or unable to maintain social distancing in large indoor gatherings
- Juvenile curfew will remain in effect from 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.
- Special law enforcement task force: Vicksburg Police Department patrols will increase with Deputy Police Chiefs directly supervising shifts Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with increased numbers of officers on shifts
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.