2 ejected, 1 entrapped after Dodge overturns in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A wreck in Issaquena County sent two people to the hospital on Friday.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Caravan left US 61 and overturned near Valley Park around 5:15, ejecting two passengers and leaving one entrapped.
Two people involved in the accident were taken to UMMC in Jackson, where their conditions remain unknown.
None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck. The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
