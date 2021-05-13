57th biannual Canton Flea Market Arts and Craft Show kicks off

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love original arts and crafts, great food, and southern hospitality, Thursday is your day.
The 57th biannual Canton Flea Market Arts and Craft Show is underway.
The famous Canton Flea Market attracts artisans from across the nation to showcase handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, and unique arts & crafts.
This bi-annual event attracts over 1,100 artists within walking distance of the downtown area.
You can find handmade arts and crafts on the Madison County Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets.
Additional crafts exhibits are on the church properties on Peace Street, at the Old Jail Museum behind City Hall, and on two blocks of East Fulton Street.
The show runs Thursday, May 13, from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. outside the Madison County Courthouse, located at 128 W. North Street in Canton.
