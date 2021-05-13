Philadelphia man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Philadelphia man, considered a high-level drug trafficker, will serve 15 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to selling drugs.
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca says Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was charged with and pled guilty to selling methamphetamine to an individual on July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Dupree has a prior felony conviction for the sale of cocaine in Neshoba County, Mississippi.
Special agents say Dupree’s prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.
OCDETF targets the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States, investigators say.
A judge sentenced Dupree to serve 189 months in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.
