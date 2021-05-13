MSDH announces support of COVID immunization effort for 12-15 year olds

“Our primary concern is that never in history have we given a non-FDA approved medication to an untested population,” stated Perry. “There were no children under the age of 18 in any of the COVID-19 vaccine trials. Adverse event data from children getting this vaccine will be used to determine if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for minors. Further, children have a COVID-19 survival rate of 99.997%. Parents deserve to be aware of these facts as we continue to advocate for their informed voluntary consent.”