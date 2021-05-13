$2.7 million Belhaven Creek flood control project now underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work has begun on the Belhaven Creek widening project.
For years now, residents have been plagued with flooding in their neighborhood during heavy rains because the creek couldn’t handle drainage.
Right now they are in the process of clearing trees and other debris from the creek bed. The $2.7 million project is being funded through the one percent sales tax in Jackson.
They are widening the creek from St. Mary’s Street down to Laurel Street near the park.
They will start with a box replacement and transition into a rock channel. They expect to improve water flow for rain drainage so it doesn’t bottleneck in this area. In March the neighborhood flooded during a heavy rainstorm.
Residents who have had to repeatedly deal with water in their homes say they’re hoping this prevents property damage in the future.
Chris Diethelm, whose home flooded in April said, “The fact that they’re doing preventative measures to curb any threat that might have to damaging property is just a good piece-of-mind thing and also good in case it happens again, because it has become more common in this creek and in the Belhaven area.”
This project is also going to help erosion of the creek and stabilize the banks as they open it up. Hemphill Construction was awarded the contract.
They hope to have the work done by September - weather permitting.
